Wike summons meeting with security agencies in Abuja over rising insecurity

Lately, bandits have been breaking into homes, kidnapping for ransom and killing victims who are unable to pay the ransom they demand.

The recent killing of a 21-year-old graduate, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and a 13-year-old Secondary School Student after their families’ failure to meet the deadline of the bandits’ ransom payment has heightened the fear of the residents of the federal capital over the security of the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Wike assured that the safety of the FCT residents is guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Governor of Rivers State said the federal government is working to support security agents with all they need to tackle insecurity.

He also warned the area council chairmen to be alive to their responsibility.