Insecurity: Gov Akeredolu threatens to sanction traditional rulers

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has threatened to sanction any traditional ruler in the state who are unable to contain the activities of cultists in their domain.

Akeredolu, gave the warning in a statewide broadcast in Akure on Thursday night.

The governor said warned that any traditional ruler that was unable to contain the activities of cultists in his domain would be sanctioned by the government according to the law.

The governor added that the state government would not hesitate to impose 24-hour curfew on any community where there were crises and any culpable traditional ruler would be sanctioned.

”Every individual in possession of illegal firearms are advised to submit them to security agencies as government has mandated the security agencies to prosecute any person found with such weapons.

“Parents are advised to control their wards on the use of drugs and other enablers as security agencies have been mandated to be on guard with a view to apprehending users of such drugs,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the disturbing violence in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area, the Ondo State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the town.

The curfew took effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The government warned that security agencies have been deployed and mandated to enforce the curfew.

Accordingly, anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the Law.

The government warned that dire consequences await such defaulters.

In the meantime, Akeredolu has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the OLOKOJA chieftaincy title.

In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as OLOKOJA, or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question.

