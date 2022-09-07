Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

Taking to his Twitter account, Inibehe threaded his statement, disclosing specific details about the officer in context.

Details of officer: The officer named is Enobong Phillip Eyoren, also known as Gideon Eyoren, and goes by the Facebook name Kasiano Kasiano. Eyoren is an Assistant Superintendent 1; working at the Ikot Ekpene Medium Custodial Centre as a Correctional Officer (warder) his ordeal in prison.

Inibehe Effiong's words: "Eyoren tortured and subjected me to the most humiliating and traumatic experience of my life for merely asking that the Assistant Controller of Corrections in Ikot Ekpene prison, ACC Edet Akpan, should give me time to arrange myself and have my bath."

Inibehe explained that the officer took the request as an insult and unleashed violence on the human rights lawyer.

"As he was torturing me, he kept taunting me to look at his name. He said nothing would happen. He said repeatedly that he was going to “finish me” (a threat to my life). He even had the audacity to make a video record of me while I was being brutally shaved.

"He insisted that my beards and the hairs on my head should be completely shaved. Even when the barber (an inmate) whom he brought and ordered to shave me against my wish wanted to stop, he shouted at him to shave me completely and was mocking me as I sat on the dirty bare floor."

Why Inibehe was in custody: The young lawyer was incarcerated for a month in Akwa Ibom State on the order of the state Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot, who accused him of contempt after he had objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

Speaking to over 500 audience members on the Twitter space, #PulsePoliticalSpaces, Mr Effiong narrated all that happened in court.

On July 27, 2022, Effiong, the defence counsel in a case between Mr. Leo Ekpenyong and Governor Udom Emmanuel together with Senator Effiong Bob, was sentenced to one-month imprisonment during proceedings.

It was alleged that Ekpenyong who is the defendant had published a false and malicious report against Emmanuel and Bob who is the claimant, following the fall out of 2019, in which the later instituted a case of libel against the former.