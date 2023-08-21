Information Minister promises to defend FG without lying to Nigerians

Idris said instead of telling lies, his ministry “will always say it as it is.”

The minister said this on his assumption of office on Monday, August 21, 2023, shortly after his inauguration.

He promised that the ministry and the government would be transparent and truthful in giving out information.

Idris also said the government would own up where it makes any mistake and try to adjust where necessary.

He further said that the ministry would roll out its plan for national orientation, which according to him would be a core aspect of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The minister, therefore, called on Nigerians to shun fake news and always clarify issues before sharing it with the public.

It would be recalled that during his screening by the Senate, the CEO and Publisher of Blueprint newspaper said that there was a need to regulate social media in Nigeria.

“There should be some form of regulations of social media,” he said.

He added that “fake news has been a world problem. When I attend conferences as a member of the Online media, it has always been discussed.”