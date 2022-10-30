Inform police first before issuing terror alert - IGP tells U.S.

The IGP faulted the United States and United Kingdom for disseminating such information to the general public thereby triggering panic among the populace.

He made this known while inaugurating a police station and barracks in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, October 30, 2022.

Pulse reports that the United States had on Sunday, October 23, 2022, issued advisory to its citizens and embassy staff in Abuja, urging them to evacuate the Federal Capital over possible terror attacks.

Also during the week, the U.S. issued a second advisory with a few other countries also following suit as the level of panic ballooned among the public.

This further heightened panic in the country, especially in Abuja where a number of businesses, including malls quickly shut down over the alert.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces, The Nigerian Police as well as the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, have since tried to de-escalate the tension, assuring Nigerians of their safety.

Commenting on the development, the IGP questioned why the United States would take such an action without informing the police and also reassured Nigerians of their safety.

Usman's word: “How can you enter the country and say there is security alert, you didn’t inform the police, and you go around telling your people; don’t go to Abuja, return from Abuja.

“When you have information on security, it is proper to inform the police and we will find a way to tackle it, instead of taking it to the public.”