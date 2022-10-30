RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Inform police first before issuing terror alert - IGP tells U.S.

Nurudeen Shotayo

The IGP said it's improper for any one to issue terror alert without first informing the police for adequate action.

IGP, Usman Baba Alkali.
IGP, Usman Baba Alkali.

Read Also

The IGP faulted the United States and United Kingdom for disseminating such information to the general public thereby triggering panic among the populace.

He made this known while inaugurating a police station and barracks in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, October 30, 2022.

Pulse reports that the United States had on Sunday, October 23, 2022, issued advisory to its citizens and embassy staff in Abuja, urging them to evacuate the Federal Capital over possible terror attacks.

Also during the week, the U.S. issued a second advisory with a few other countries also following suit as the level of panic ballooned among the public.

This further heightened panic in the country, especially in Abuja where a number of businesses, including malls quickly shut down over the alert.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces, The Nigerian Police as well as the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, have since tried to de-escalate the tension, assuring Nigerians of their safety.

Commenting on the development, the IGP questioned why the United States would take such an action without informing the police and also reassured Nigerians of their safety.

Usman's word:How can you enter the country and say there is security alert, you didn’t inform the police, and you go around telling your people; don’t go to Abuja, return from Abuja.

“When you have information on security, it is proper to inform the police and we will find a way to tackle it, instead of taking it to the public.”

“We are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety of residents.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inform police first before issuing terror alert - IGP tells U.S.

Inform police first before issuing terror alert - IGP tells U.S.

NDLEA intercepts hard drugs weighing 46.637 kilograms in 7 states

NDLEA intercepts hard drugs weighing 46.637 kilograms in 7 states

Why Tinubu will record landslide victory in 2023 - APC Diaspora

Why Tinubu will record landslide victory in 2023 - APC Diaspora

Obi will get 99% votes in Southeast, no chance for rival parties – Support group

Obi will get 99% votes in Southeast, no chance for rival parties – Support group

Another association of Nigerian lawyers emerges

Another association of Nigerian lawyers emerges

14 UK-based Nigerians get recognition for excellence

14 UK-based Nigerians get recognition for excellence

2023: Redeemed Church declares support for members vying for political positions

2023: Redeemed Church declares support for members vying for political positions

NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills

NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills

Navy raid brothels, rescues 50 teenage prostitutes in Port Harcourt

Navy raid brothels, rescues 50 teenage prostitutes in Port Harcourt

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert