INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission appealed to the parties on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

Yakubu urged the parties and their candidates and their supporters to see the election as a contest, not war.

He advised them to “refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers.”

“There will also be more candidates involved and more collation centres to protect. They are also local elections involving keen contests. It is therefore important for parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war”, he added.

Yakubu also thanked security agencies for the professionalism of their personnel during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

He said INEC state offices have provided the police with the details for the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

Unlike the last elections, the March 18 governorship election will hold only in 28 states.