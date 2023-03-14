ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

Bayo Wahab

Unlike the last elections, the March 18 governorship election will hold only in 28 states

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu and other INEC officials during meeting with Labour Party lawyers on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Abuja. (INEC/Twitter)
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu and other INEC officials during meeting with Labour Party lawyers on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Abuja. (INEC/Twitter)

Recommended articles

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission appealed to the parties on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

Yakubu urged the parties and their candidates and their supporters to see the election as a contest, not war.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised them to “refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers.”

“There will also be more candidates involved and more collation centres to protect. They are also local elections involving keen contests. It is therefore important for parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war”, he added.

Yakubu also thanked security agencies for the professionalism of their personnel during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

He said INEC state offices have provided the police with the details for the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the last elections, the March 18 governorship election will hold only in 28 states.

Eight states, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun won’t be participating in the election because their gubernatorial elections are held off-cycle.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

Taraba PDP cautions APC against cheap blackmail over rigging allegation

Taraba PDP cautions APC against cheap blackmail over rigging allegation

Labour Party accuses opposition parties of plotting to snatch its FCT seat

Labour Party accuses opposition parties of plotting to snatch its FCT seat

Rigging allegation: Taraba PDP cautions APC against cheap blackmail

Rigging allegation: Taraba PDP cautions APC against cheap blackmail

2023 Elections: INEC has no political party or preferred candidate – National Commissioner

2023 Elections: INEC has no political party or preferred candidate – National Commissioner

Saturday’s election not do or die - INEC tells political parties

Saturday’s election not do or die - INEC tells political parties

Rejection of old Naira notes criminal offence – AbdulRazaq

Rejection of old Naira notes criminal offence – AbdulRazaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration