INEC trains staff on election monitoring, support ahead of 2019

news

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with European Centre for Electoral Support, (ECES) has begun a two-day training for its staff in Kano on election monitoring and support.

The Chairman, Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee, Dr Muhammad Lecky, in his opening remarks on Monday, urged the participants to familiarize themselves with the tools.

Lecky, represented by Dr Sa’ad Umar of the Commission, highlighted that the workshop was a project of INEC/ECES which emerged from the Election Project Plan workshop held in February.

“The commission unveiled the structure and processes for implementation of the Election Project Plan and formed the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) as the operational support framework.”

“The framework will be used for tracking implementation of the EPP and define the operational footprints of EMSC for 2019 general elections,’’ he said.

He urged the participants to active participation in the programme to improve their capacities to deliver credible and fair election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training which began Monday, Oct. 29, would end Oct. 31, with participants drawn from the 36 states and Abuja.