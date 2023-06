INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

This is contained in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

The statement was issued after the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye said that the decision was in line with the commission’s practice over the years.

He said that the review would focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

He said that the review would involve the commission’s officials at national and state levels as well as stakeholders with a view to learning lessons and charting the way forward.

“The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on July 4 and end with the Commission’s retreat on Aug. 5.

“At state level, the internal review will involve the Commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some presiding officers and collation/returning officers.

“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers and the the media.

“Others include service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election,” Okoye added.

He said that INEC welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity for the discharge of its responsibilities and the enhancement of processes and procedures.