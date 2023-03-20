BREAKING: INEC suspends collation of guber election results in Abia, Enugu LGAs
The LGAs affected are Obingwa LGA in Abia and Nsukka and Nkanu East LGAs in Enugu.
The development was announced in a statement on Monday, March 20, 2023, by INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye.
According to him, the commission suspended the collation process following its decision to review the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections held nationwide on March 18.
Collation of results have also been suspended in Kaduna state till 6 pm.
Details later...
