ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: INEC suspends collation of guber election results in Abia, Enugu LGAs

Bayo Wahab

The LGAs affected are Obingwa LGA in Abia and Nsukka and Nkanu East LGAs in Enugu.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu and other INEC officials during meeting with Labour Party lawyers on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Abuja. (INEC/Twitter)
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu and other INEC officials during meeting with Labour Party lawyers on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Abuja. (INEC/Twitter)

Recommended articles

The LGAs affected are Obingwa LGA in Abia and Nsukka and Nkanu East LGAs in Enugu.

The development was announced in a statement on Monday, March 20, 2023, by INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the commission suspended the collation process following its decision to review the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections held nationwide on March 18.

Collation of results have also been suspended in Kaduna state till 6 pm.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

BREAKING: INEC suspends collation of guber election results in Abia, Enugu LGAs

BREAKING: INEC suspends collation of guber election results in Abia, Enugu LGAs

Guber Election: PDP, LP supporters protest against INEC in Enugu

Guber Election: PDP, LP supporters protest against INEC in Enugu

Kano residents task governor-elect on education, healthcare

Kano residents task governor-elect on education, healthcare

Tinubu-led presidency will address ethnic, religious bigotry - Canada APC Chairman

Tinubu-led presidency will address ethnic, religious bigotry - Canada APC Chairman

Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State

Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State

Umahi dissolves boards, commissions in Ebonyi

Umahi dissolves boards, commissions in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections. (Daily Trust)

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections

Lagos International Airport

FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport runway for 8 weeks

Old Naira notes

Finally, you’re free to spend your old naira notes and take them to banks