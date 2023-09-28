INEC seeks media support for credible guber election in Bayelsa

Sam Olumekun, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, made the appeal at a forum with media executives in Yenagoa ahead of the polls.

Olumekun, who is also a National Commissioner at INEC, said the commission regarded the media as a strategic partner in the democratic process, hence the collaboration to deliver a transparent and credible governorship election.

He said that the meeting was convened to update the media with preparations so far made and ensure that the media was familiar with the election day processes and procedures.

“The media remain one of our critical stakeholders, such that we have over 100 members of INEC Press Corps from various media organisations in the country who cover the commission’s activities regularly.

“The commission also frequently consults the media ahead of formulation of policies and during implementation of activities to keep them abreast of goings on in the electoral system and the commission,” Olumekun said.

He assured that the commission was ready for the polls as the non-sensitive materials were already on ground while the sensitive materials had been procured awaiting dispatch.

Speaking earlier, Obo Efanga, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa, appealed to the media to assist the commission in enlightening the electorate to embrace peace and shun violence.

Efanga, represented by Emmanuel Obodu, Administrative Secretary, INEC, Bayelsa, assured that the commission was determined to conduct credible elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials from various units of INEC took turns to make presentations on the workings of their departments and the roles they play in the electoral process.

Raymond Ofonye, Head of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), in his presentation, traced the history of introduction of technology in the electoral system.

He noted that the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was developed to address the challenges of earlier systems, adding that technology was dynamic and synonymous with improvements.