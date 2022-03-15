RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC says fresh PVC registration now over 7m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide ‘Continuous Voter Registration’ reached 7,009,343 as of Monday, March 14, 2022.

The commission made this known in its Third Quarter-Week 10 update released on Monday in Abuja to correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria.

The commission launched a portal for Nigerians in June 2021, to register for elections or update their voter information before completing the process physically at designated locations.

INEC had previously announced online pre-registration and physical registration will be conducted simultaneously until June 30, 2022, when the CVR exercise will be suspended.

A total of 12,097,240 applications were received by the Commission, including applications for voter transfers, replacements of Permanent Voter Cards, and updates of voter information.

Approximately 6,434,265 of the applications were filled out by men, while 5,662,975 were filled out by women, of which 118,193 were People Living With Disabilities across all categories.

Furthermore, the reports revealed that of registrants who completed their registration, 2,009,469 were male and 1,999,892 female, while 33,985 were PWDs.

INEC reports that a total of 2,774,823 registrations have been completed by youths aged 18 to 35.

The data also showed that 4,009,361 registrants completed their registration, of which 1,687,540 were online and 2,321,821 were physical.

At the state level, data shows Osun state leads with 638,735 applications, followed by Borno with 336,427, and Zamfara with 282,941.

INEC stated the significant numbers in Osun are as a result of the upcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16.

INEC says fresh PVC registration now over 7m

