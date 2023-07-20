ADVERTISEMENT
INEC registers new party after Supreme Court order

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission, in a statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Thursday, said the recognition was in obedience to a Supreme Court judgment.

Okoye said that the commission, at its meeting on Thursday in Abuja, deliberated, among other issues, on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of YP as a political party.

He recalled that the YP was registered on Aug. 16, 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on Oct. 16, 2017.

“Following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the YP approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.

“On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the commission.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the YP as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria,” Okoye said.

