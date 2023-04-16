The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC raises alarm over threats against Returning Officer in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC had earlier refuted the purported declaration of the result by its REC in the Adamawa State Governorship election.

INEC Federal Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye. [Dailytrust]
INEC Federal Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye. [Dailytrust]

Recommended articles

The commission made the call in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Sunday.

The commission had earlier suspended result collation in the state, declaring the purported declared result by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, as null and void.

Okoye, who said that the commission was disturbed by the harassment of its officers in the state, warned that nothing should happen to its officers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election.

“We urge the security agencies to provide them with necessary security and ensure that nothing untoward befalls them.

“The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.”

Okoye said that INEC would not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targeted at its officials or the process of the election in the state.

Okoye had earlier refuted the purported declaration of the result by its REC in the Adamawa State Governorship election, Yunusa-Ari

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoye said that the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer and therefore null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of the result of the supplementary election held yesterday April 15 is suspended forthwith.

“The REC for Adamawa State and all other officials involved in the process are hereby directed to report immediately to INEC headquarters in Abuja.”

Ari had declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.

Reports indicate that results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ari announced the final result an hour before the scheduled time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP outdo each other in supplementary elections in Bayelsa

APC, PDP outdo each other in supplementary elections in Bayelsa

INEC raises alarm over threats against Returning Officer in Adamawa

INEC raises alarm over threats against Returning Officer in Adamawa

Okeme to fly Labour Party's flag in Kogi governorship election

Okeme to fly Labour Party's flag in Kogi governorship election

Tambuwal, Wamakko win as APC, PDP share Sokoto senatorial seats

Tambuwal, Wamakko win as APC, PDP share Sokoto senatorial seats

IPOB not a threat to 2023 census in southeast – NPC

IPOB not a threat to 2023 census in southeast – NPC

LP candidate unseats 3-term PDP House of Reps member in Anambra

LP candidate unseats 3-term PDP House of Reps member in Anambra

PDP’s Kabiru ousts APC candidate from House of Reps seat in Jigawa

PDP’s Kabiru ousts APC candidate from House of Reps seat in Jigawa

Be ready for rapture, Anglican cleric urges faithful

Be ready for rapture, Anglican cleric urges faithful

Bauchi APC woos NNPP governorship candidate back to party

Bauchi APC woos NNPP governorship candidate back to party

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

35-year-old Tunisian footballer dies after setting himself on fire in protest

35-year-old Tunisian footballer dies after setting himself on fire in protest

NPFL preview: Remo Stars and Benin Arsenal set for Super Sunday in Ikenne

NPFL preview: Remo Stars and Benin Arsenal set for Super Sunday in Ikenne

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert