INEC raises alarm over threats against Returning Officer in Adamawa

The commission made the call in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Sunday.

The commission had earlier suspended result collation in the state, declaring the purported declared result by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, as null and void.

Okoye, who said that the commission was disturbed by the harassment of its officers in the state, warned that nothing should happen to its officers in the state.

“The Commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election.

“We urge the security agencies to provide them with necessary security and ensure that nothing untoward befalls them.

“The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.”

Okoye said that INEC would not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targeted at its officials or the process of the election in the state.

Okoye had earlier refuted the purported declaration of the result by its REC in the Adamawa State Governorship election, Yunusa-Ari

Okoye said that the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer and therefore null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of the result of the supplementary election held yesterday April 15 is suspended forthwith.

“The REC for Adamawa State and all other officials involved in the process are hereby directed to report immediately to INEC headquarters in Abuja.”

Ari had declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.

Reports indicate that results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

