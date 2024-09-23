ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Segun Adeyemi

The 2024 Edo election has ignited heated discussions, with Ighodalo's remarks likely to intensify the debate over electoral conduct in the state.

Asue Ighodalo, the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate. [Facebook]
Asue Ighodalo, the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

He lost to Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in a contest marred by controversy.

Speaking to his supporters on Monday, September 23, Ighodalo acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Edo State, many of whom, he said, defied the odds to vote for him.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has stood by us on this incredible journey," he stated, praising those who endured "the rains, intimidation, threats of violence, harassment, arrests and financial inducements" during the election process.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

Ighodalo, who campaigned on a platform of creating a "Pathway to Prosperity for All," lamented what he described as an "unjust halt" to his campaign's progress, attributing his loss to forces working against the people's will.

"That day will forever be etched in our history as one of our darkest moments," he declared, adding that it was a day marked by the "brazen theft of our mandate."

Despite the outcome, Ighodalo struck a determined tone, encouraging his supporters to remain committed to the cause.

"The illusory triumph of evil over good is only temporary," he said, vowing to continue working towards a better Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our journey towards a prosperous Edo State does not end here; it is just beginning."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit