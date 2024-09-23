Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

He lost to Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in a contest marred by controversy.

Speaking to his supporters on Monday, September 23, Ighodalo acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Edo State, many of whom, he said, defied the odds to vote for him.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has stood by us on this incredible journey," he stated, praising those who endured "the rains, intimidation, threats of violence, harassment, arrests and financial inducements" during the election process.

Ighodalo, who campaigned on a platform of creating a "Pathway to Prosperity for All," lamented what he described as an "unjust halt" to his campaign's progress, attributing his loss to forces working against the people's will.

"That day will forever be etched in our history as one of our darkest moments," he declared, adding that it was a day marked by the "brazen theft of our mandate."

Despite the outcome, Ighodalo struck a determined tone, encouraging his supporters to remain committed to the cause.

"The illusory triumph of evil over good is only temporary," he said, vowing to continue working towards a better Edo State.

