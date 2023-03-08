ADVERTISEMENT
INEC chairman locked in meeting with commissioners over gov election

Reports claimed that the commission is considering a postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for this Saturday.

Several reports claimed that the commission has decided to postpone the exercise earlier scheduled to hold this Saturday, March 11, 2023, over challenges arising from the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Accreditation and Verification Systems (BVAS), but Pulse can't independently confirm this.

However, the ongoing meeting isn't unconnected with the ruling of the Appeal Court earlier today which granted the commission the nod to reconfigure BVAS for the Saturday elections.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his party had asked the court to prevent INEC from deconstructing the systems in order not to tamper with sensitive data of the presidential election.

Obi is contesting the outcome of the exercise which he claimed was massively rigged against him and his party.

INEC had asked the Appeal Court to grant it permission to reconfigure the machines to be able to deploy them for the governorship and state assembly elections this weekend.

And in a unanimous ruling by a three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh on Wednesday, the court held that the commission could go ahead with the reconfiguration but ensure that sensitive presidential election materials were uploaded to back-end server and make true certified copy to Obi and the Labour Party.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

