The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Abubakar Sadiq, stated this on Thursday at a stakeholders meeting preparatory to the election for four political seats scheduled on Jan. 25, 2020.

Sadiq said training of workers for the election had begun to ensure that they carry out their duties diligently.

He urged politicians to play the game by the rules, stressing that INEC would be transparent in its dealings throughout.

Sadiq said that INEC has also sought the collaboration of security agencies and community leaders to effectively manage the elections, stressing that it would not condone any electoral fraud.

The INEC Head of Operation in Sokoto, Malam Lawal Ladan, said the rerun seats are for Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency, Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency, Binji and Sokoto North State Assembly positions.

Ladan adduced said to ensure hitch-free elections, transportation of materials, personnel and proper functioning of equipment as well as security management were paramount.

Malam Mukhtar Ibrahim, the Head of Election and Party Monitoring, INEC Sokoto, said candidates from 39 political parties would participate in the rerun elections.

Ibrahim urged party officials to submit agent lists along with their passport photographs on time and not to engage in any bad deals.

He said that efforts would be made to ensure monitoring and reporting of violent situations for appropriate actions.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, assured maximum security before, during and after the elections.

Kaoje said no bandits operate across the state, therefore, smooth election is expected even in volatile areas.

He said the police had identified some volatile areas especially in Sokoto and would deploy policemen to such areas and to each polling unit, besides other security officials to be stationed at least 500 meters away from the polling units.

”NYSC members and other workers are our children, so we need to protect them and maintain the peace in general” Koaje said.

EFCC representative, Mr Uchenna Eze, said the agency would mobilize officers to monitor vote buying as it’s a criminal offence.