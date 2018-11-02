INEC official says voter cards collection low in Rivers

news

Mr Edwin Enabor, the Head, Voter Education, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Rivers has criticised the low rate of voter cards collection in the state.

Enabor told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday that a large number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) meant for the electorate in Rivers were still unclaimed.

“The rate at which registrants from the state are collecting their cards is very low; we have a large number of cards lying unclaimed.

“This is worrisome because these cards are meant to qualify people to participate in the forthcoming elections,’’ he said.

He said that only about 118,000 cards had so far been claimed since the collection exercise began in September.

The INEC official urged members of the public who participated in the just concluded registration exercise in the state to collect the PVCs at INEC designated offices.

He further said that the commission was expecting to take delivery of voter cards for the final batch of registrants within a period of two weeks.

“We shall continue to create the needed awareness, our expectation is that members of the public will utilize the opportunity to obtain their cards,’’ he said.