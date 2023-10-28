ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

Nurudeen Shotayo

Falana said it amounts to usurpation of INEC's authority for courts to determine winners of elections.

Femi Falana
Femi Falana

Recommended articles

The revered lawyer said this while reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court in the presidential election petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against President Bola Tinubu.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by John Inyang Okoro, dismissed Obi and Atiku's petitions for lacking merit and affirmed President Tinubu's victory.

For his part, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said the Supreme Court's decision on the presidential election has all but ended any contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

He made this known while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, October 27, 2023, where he insisted that determining election winners is an exclusive preserve of INEC if things are done properly.

“No doubt the judgment of the Supreme Court ascended the electoral contestation as far as the presidential election conducted in February this year is concerned, but for sure it is not a judicial endorsement of the conduct of the election by INEC.

“And what I mean is that even with the judgment, it is very clear that Nigeria has a long way to go in terms of ensuring that credible elections are conducted, elections that will be devoid of acrimony, elections that all of us will be proud of, but we are still a long way from there even with the judgment.

“Yes for now the presidential election is concluded, it should have been concluded in February, but it has just been concluded by the Supreme Court and it should not be so. The judiciary should not determine the winners of elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Judges are not suited to determine the winners of election; that is a job that is the exclusive reserve of INEC if things are done properly and that is why we must put an end to the shame that has become our law in terms of conducting elections,” the activist said.

Falana stressed that Nigeria must be conscious of its status as the most populous black nation on earth and, therefore, has a greater responsibility to put its house in order so that the black race would be spared of insults among nations of the world.

The SAN stated that it doesn't take much to conduct a credible election if the political class are honest and committed to a transparent process.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Insecurity affecting healthcare, justice delivery in Anambra - Experts

Insecurity affecting healthcare, justice delivery in Anambra - Experts

FG launches ENSAND project to expand school feeding programme

FG launches ENSAND project to expand school feeding programme

AfDB, partners inject $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

AfDB, partners inject $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

Nigeria, rising power in Africa - Türkish Ambassador

Nigeria, rising power in Africa - Türkish Ambassador

Kano sets aside ₦6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants - Gov Yusuf

Kano sets aside ₦6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants - Gov Yusuf

Anambra Muslim community prays for better Nigeria, peaceful co-existence

Anambra Muslim community prays for better Nigeria, peaceful co-existence

Tinubu appoints new chairman, leadership team for civil service commission

Tinubu appoints new chairman, leadership team for civil service commission

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport [Facebook:NDLEA]

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport