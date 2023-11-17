ADVERTISEMENT
INEC issues certificate of return to Douye Diri

Bayo Wahab

The issuance of the certificate cements his re-election as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]
Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Diri secured 175,196 votes to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, May Agbamuche-Mbu, the INEC national commissioner supervising Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa handed the certificate of return to Diri at the Prof Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre INEC state office, in Yenagoa.

The issuance of the certificate cements his re-election as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

It would be recalled that following his declaration as the winner of the election, Diri commended President Bola Tinubu for not interfering in the electoral process.

Diri in a statewide broadcast on Monday pledged to be the governor for all the people of Bayelsa, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“I want to place on record our gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing the conducive environment for what has been a free, fair and credible election.”

He also appreciated the people of the state for electing him for another four-year term.

