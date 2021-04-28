INEC announces date for 2023 general elections

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The INEC boss says the timetable for the 2023 elections will be released after the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Saturday, February 18 as the date for the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this known on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, during a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC.

He said, “By the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.

“We hope to release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election immediately after the Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“In order to do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election. We are confident that the National Assembly will do the needful in earnest.”

