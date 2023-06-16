Indonesia donates 1.58m doses of Pentavalent Vaccines to Nigeria

Delivering the items at a ceremony on Friday in Abuja, Dr Usra Harahap, Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, said the gesture was a testimony to the strong bond existing between both countries.

Usra added that the two countries share a common commitment to sustaining the well-being of their citizens.

According to him, one of the most significant developments in public health has been the production of the pentavalent vaccine with a view to preventing diseases such as diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis-B, and Hemophilus influenzae type B that include five critical vaccines.

He said, “The burden of these preventable diseases will be greatly lessened as a result of this thorough immunisation, especially among the most vulnerable populations, such as newborns and young children.

“The pentavalent vaccines are produced by Indonesian manufacturer PT. Biofarma and a total of 1,580,000 doses of Pentavalent Vaccines have been donated by Indonesia to Nigeria through the Indonesian Aid Agency.

“I am delighted to inform you all that for this donation – a total of 730,000 doses – arrived in Nigeria on May 30, 2023 and a total of 850,000 arrived on June 14, 2023, to make a total of 1,580,000 doses of vaccines.

“All these donations are to improve the healthcare system and increase immunisation coverage for every child in Nigeria to grow up safe and healthy.

“We are delivering these pentavalent vaccines with utmost faith and confidence in Nigeria’s capability to distribute and administer them effectively; we have complete confidence in your passion, knowledge and dedication to preserving the health of your people.”

He expressed the hope that the pentavalent vaccines would deepen ties and global health cooperation, to ensure a world where everyone is healthier, safer, more resilient and happier.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive-Director/CEO of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) expressed appreciation to the Indonesian Government for the donation of the vaccines.

He said that partnership between both countries brought about the donation of 1,580,000 doses of lifesaving Pentavalent vaccines, to support Nigeria’s Routine Immunization programme.

According to him, the vaccines received were more than just vials of medicine; they represent hope, protection, and the promise of a brighter future for children.

“The donated vaccines will be distributed to healthcare centres throughout Nigeria to ensure they reach as many children as possible.

“Particularly, those in remote and underserved communities, where they will be instrumental in preventing countless cases of debilitating and life-threatening diseases among the most vulnerable members of our society.

“We will be guided by accessibility, equity, and efficiency. We firmly believe every child, regardless of their background or geographic location, should have equitable access to life-saving vaccines. We will leave no child behind.

“We will emphasize the importance of vaccine education and dispel misconceptions or hesitancy surrounding immunization; through transparent communication and community engagement, we aim to build trust and confidence for the safety and efficacy of these vaccines,” Shuaib said.

He commended the Indonesian government for the donation, saying it marked the interest of Indonesian-Nigeria and their commitment to global health.

In his remark, Dr Walter Kazadi, the Country Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the gesture by government of Indonesia to have marked deviation from past achievements in healthcare donation.

According to him, today we saw example of triangular South-South Cooperation, “We thank the government of Indonesia for this gesture, Nigeria is in dire need of vaccines to close the gap of zero dose children”.

“We believe your contribution will go a long way as Nigeria is accelerating to close the gap, it is very important for us, especially the United Nations Agencies.

“To show that we fully support the avenue of South-South collaboration, we have suffered from injustice with COVID-19 vaccination, for so long.

“We hope beyond this gesture there will be more collaboration to strengthen our capacity for local manufacturing of vaccines in our respective countries,” Kazadi said.