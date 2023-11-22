ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra indigenes lament cult-related killings, accuse police of involvement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protesters also accused the officers of destabilising a local security outfit, known as “Blue Shed”, established to get rid of criminalities in the city in their selfish interest.

Anambra indigenes lament cult-related killings, accuse police of involvement


The protesters, who came from Ezinano, Umuokpu, Ezi Awka, Amikwo and Agulawka villages, called for the immediate removal of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Akin Fakorode, of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and Inspector Monday Umana, also of the department, for alleged complicity.

Chief Richard Onurah, who spoke for the group, said they were protesting to draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetoku, and the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, and the general public to the alleged atrocities of above-named officers.

Onuorah said the protest was against the incessant killings and other waves of crimes in Awka.

According to him, the elders and leaders of the protesters, comprising 20 villages which form Awka's capital, alleged that most of the unholy activities in the town are being aided by the two officers, an allegation dismissed outrightly by the police authorities.

“We are tired of burying our children. We want peace in our town. We are helpless, the Police authority should come to our rescue,” Onuorah said.

In a reaction, CP Adeoye described the protest as sponsored and designed to blackmail the force.

Aderemi said the sponsor was facing two court trials and was doing all he could to evade trial.

He said Nigerians had freedom to peaceful protest but the command would ensure that the issues are treated.

“It was a sponsored protest by the owner of Blue Shield Security outfit, who is facing trial in two courts, so their action is diversionary.

“We shall not succumb to blackmail, we respect people’s right to peaceful protest but justice must be done,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

