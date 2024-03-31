ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Indian professionals hold prayers in Lagos for Modi's election success

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India since 2014 and will be contesting for his third term in the forthcoming election.

Indians during the prayer session in Lagos
Indians during the prayer session in Lagos

Recommended articles

The prayer session was organised by the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), at Geeta Ashram, Lekki, Lagos.

Sanjay Srivastava, President, OFBJP, said the prayer, “Havan, Hanumaan Chalisawas”, was part of efforts to show support for the prime minister and to guarantee his success in the forthcoming Indian election.

According to Srivastava, Modi deserves to emerge winner of the elections as he has been a democratic leader who prioritises the welfare of Indians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Praveen Kumar, General Secretary, OFBJP said the prime minister was capable of making India the top economy in the next few years.

Kumar said Modi had assured Indians of guaranteed welfare; abrogation of article 370, an end of the era of exclusion; empowering the Annadatas; a promising ecosystem for the Amrit Peedhi and more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that India’s election is slated to be held from April 19 to June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India since 2014 and will be contesting for his third term in the forthcoming election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emulate Jesus’ leadership style, Muslim group tells Christians

Emulate Jesus’ leadership style, Muslim group tells Christians

Indian professionals hold prayers in Lagos for Modi's election success

Indian professionals hold prayers in Lagos for Modi's election success

Police raid IPOB hideout in Enugu, neutralise 2, recover firearm, ammunition

Police raid IPOB hideout in Enugu, neutralise 2, recover firearm, ammunition

Chicken Republic mimics Dele Momodu in hilarious response to customer's wish

Chicken Republic mimics Dele Momodu in hilarious response to customer's wish

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General