Indian professionals hold prayers in Lagos for Modi's election success

The prayer session was organised by the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), at Geeta Ashram, Lekki, Lagos.

Sanjay Srivastava, President, OFBJP, said the prayer, “Havan, Hanumaan Chalisawas”, was part of efforts to show support for the prime minister and to guarantee his success in the forthcoming Indian election.

According to Srivastava, Modi deserves to emerge winner of the elections as he has been a democratic leader who prioritises the welfare of Indians.

Also, Praveen Kumar, General Secretary, OFBJP said the prime minister was capable of making India the top economy in the next few years.

Kumar said Modi had assured Indians of guaranteed welfare; abrogation of article 370, an end of the era of exclusion; empowering the Annadatas; a promising ecosystem for the Amrit Peedhi and more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that India’s election is slated to be held from April 19 to June 1.