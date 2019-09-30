Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to worker harder for the betterment of the country due to challenges the country still faces 59 years after independence.

In a statement signed by the former presidential candidate on Monday, September 30, 2019, he said Nigeria's judiciary is under attack and lacks a free press, while youths and activists are also being intimidated from speaking up.

He said, "All is not well when judges are persecuted for enforcing the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights of Nigerian citizens.

"All is not well when Nigeria is now officially the world headquarters for extreme poverty and out of school children, yet the cost of maintaining those in government continues to grow, while the needs of the governed are not being met.

"And certainly, all is not well when the media cannot freely express itself without the fear that those who wield the big stick would use it on them for saying things as they are."

He said all lovers of Nigeria must take concrete steps to support the nation's progress by taking democratic actions that'll uphold the ideals of the country's founding founders who achieved independence from British colonialists on October 1, 1960.

He said Nigeria should be a beacon of hope, democracy and freedom all over the world and that citizens must defend its constitution.

"So, rather than just call for prayers today, I am calling on all Nigerians to believe in Nigeria's betterment, to work for Nigeria's betterment, and to insist that no one in Nigeria, no matter how highly placed, shall be bigger than the laws of our land," he said.

The former vice president also praised the Emir of Kano, HRM Muhammed Sanusi II and Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, for their efforts on educating young Nigerians.

He also praised the chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyeama, for aiding in the evacuation of Nigerians who were targets of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.