Impact of Data Protection Act 2023 on SMEs seeking funding abroad

Ima Elijah

Nigerian SMEs seeking funding abroad to understand the Data Protection Act 2023 as they will be affected.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The Data Protection Bill may have implications for Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking funding from abroad.

Here's a simplified explanation of how it could affect them:

1. Compliance Requirements: The bill would require Nigerian SMEs to comply with data protection regulations when handling personal data of individuals. If SMEs want to attract funding from foreign sources, they may need to demonstrate their compliance with the data protection standards set by the bill. This could involve implementing privacy policies, security measures, and data handling practices that align with international data protection requirements.

2. Cross-Border Data Transfers: Nigerian SMEs seeking funding abroad may need to transfer personal data across borders. The bill provides guidelines for cross-border data transfers, requiring adequate safeguards to protect personal data during these transfers. SMEs would need to ensure they have appropriate data transfer mechanisms in place, such as data transfer agreements or other approved methods, to satisfy the data protection requirements of potential investors or funding sources abroad.

3. Data Protection Due Diligence: Foreign investors or funding organisations may conduct due diligence on Nigerian SMEs to assess their data protection practices. They may require SMEs to provide evidence of compliance with the bill, such as documentation of data protection policies, data breach response plans, and measures taken to protect personal data. SMEs would need to demonstrate their commitment to data privacy and protection to instill trust and attract funding.

4. Impact on Funding Opportunities: Non-compliance with data protection regulations could potentially impact funding opportunities. Investors or funding sources may prioritise businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting personal data. SMEs that fail to meet data protection requirements may face challenges in securing funding, as investors may view them as higher risks due to potential legal and reputational issues.

