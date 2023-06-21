Impact of Data Protection Act 2023 on SMEs seeking funding abroad

These are the key provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023

The Data Protection Bill may have implications for Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking funding from abroad.

Here's a simplified explanation of how it could affect them:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Compliance Requirements: The bill would require Nigerian SMEs to comply with data protection regulations when handling personal data of individuals. If SMEs want to attract funding from foreign sources, they may need to demonstrate their compliance with the data protection standards set by the bill. This could involve implementing privacy policies, security measures, and data handling practices that align with international data protection requirements.

2. Cross-Border Data Transfers: Nigerian SMEs seeking funding abroad may need to transfer personal data across borders. The bill provides guidelines for cross-border data transfers, requiring adequate safeguards to protect personal data during these transfers. SMEs would need to ensure they have appropriate data transfer mechanisms in place, such as data transfer agreements or other approved methods, to satisfy the data protection requirements of potential investors or funding sources abroad.

3. Data Protection Due Diligence: Foreign investors or funding organisations may conduct due diligence on Nigerian SMEs to assess their data protection practices. They may require SMEs to provide evidence of compliance with the bill, such as documentation of data protection policies, data breach response plans, and measures taken to protect personal data. SMEs would need to demonstrate their commitment to data privacy and protection to instill trust and attract funding.