Imo Police thwart attack on divisional HQ, neutralise 3 assailants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three of the hoodlums were neutralised in the successful defensive operation.

Imo Police thwart attack on divisional HQ, neutralise 3 assailants [Daily Trust]
The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who said this in a statement on Monday, said three of the hoodlums were neutralised in the successful defensive operation.

Okoye said the attackers, arriving in three Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), launched a violent assault on the headquarters with sporadic gunfire.

“In response, the ever gallant operatives swiftly took up defensive positions and engaged the assailants, resulting in the neutralisation of three attackers.

“The remaining assailants, who sustained various gunshot injuries, fled into nearby bushes.

“During the operation, our forces recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, and three vehicles: a Toyota Lexus 470, a Mercedes GLK, and a Toyota Venza,” the spokesman disclosed.

According to him, an intense operation, led by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, is currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure justice was served.

The spokesman, who emphasised Danjuma’s commendation for the bravery of the operatives, assured the public that the Command remained committed to enhancing internal security in the state.

“The command will continue to take decisive actions against any threats to public peace,” he said.

