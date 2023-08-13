Imo Govt receives $12m from SFTAS

Governor Uzodinma revealed this during the official unveiling of his 2023 Guber female running mate, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru held at Landmark Event Center, Owerri.

According to the Governor, “Even the World Bank has given us an award and prize money for our transparency. We received over $12 million from World Bank for transparency and management of the State’s resources.”

This is in addition to an award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria for transparency and accountability in governance.

The governor stated that he is more satisfied with the awards than owning estates in the state or country.

He reiterated that his shared prosperity government is for the people and by the people and that his administration would continue to prioritize transparency, accountability, and good governance in the state.

The recognition by the SFTAS is according to the governor a testament to the efforts made by his administration to ensure fiscal responsibility and sustainability in Imo State.

“The award serves as an encouragement for the government to maintain its commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as to strive for even more improvements in the management of the state’s resources,” he said.

The governor added that the $12 million received from the World Bank will undoubtedly help in further development projects and improve the lives of the people in the State.

