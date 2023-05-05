The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo Govt begins payment of ₦10,000 to corps members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Imo government said the gesture would greatly help the corps members to discharge their duties to the good people of the state.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) (image used for illustration purpose) [Guardian]
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) (image used for illustration purpose) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the organisation in the state, Ugochukwu Orunta, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

According to Orunta, the gesture was in fulfillment of the Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s earlier promise to prioritise the welfare of corps members in the state.

He added that the improved welfare would help bring out the best from the corps members and spur them to contribute immensely to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement quoted the governor to have implored the corps members to be dedicated, disciplined and resourceful during their service year.

It expressed profound gratitude of the Imo NYSC Coordinator, Rachael Idaewor, for the government’s youth-friendliness as expressed in the gesture.

“Gov. Hope Uzodimma has approved and begun payment of 10,000 as monthly allowance to each corps member in the state,” the statement added.

It maintained that the gesture would greatly help the corps members to discharge their duties to the good people of the state.

The statement further quoted a cross-section of the corps members to have thanked the governor for thinking about their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corps members reportedly “pledged to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best in their respective Places of Primary Assignment and host communities”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Imo Govt begins payment of ₦10,000 to corps members

Imo Govt begins payment of ₦10,000 to corps members

Imo Govt begins payment of N10,000 to corps members

Imo Govt begins payment of N10,000 to corps members

We’ve not seen any reason Tinubu’s inauguration shouldn’t hold  —  Military

We’ve not seen any reason Tinubu’s inauguration shouldn’t hold  —  Military

You pay the least for electricity and still default, FG updates Nigerians

You pay the least for electricity and still default, FG updates Nigerians

Gowon wants Nigerians to accept tribunal's verdict on presidential election

Gowon wants Nigerians to accept tribunal's verdict on presidential election

Stop embarrassing Body of Christ on Tinubu's matter - Keyamo tells Onaiyekan

Stop embarrassing Body of Christ on Tinubu's matter - Keyamo tells Onaiyekan

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

WAEC assures candidates’ safety as 2023 WASSCE begins Monday

WAEC assures candidates’ safety as 2023 WASSCE begins Monday

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president