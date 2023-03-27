ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The village head said that Anumudu’s contributions to the development of the area would be sorely missed.

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu.
Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu.

Recommended articles

Anumudu reportedly died of cardiac arrest in his Lagos residence on Friday, after his return from a political meeting in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that visited the town on Monday reports that natives were still in shock over the sudden death of their illustrious son.

The Obazu Village Head, Chief Roland Nzeh, said the people received the news of the politician’s death with great “shock and disbelief”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nzeh described the deceased as “a quiet, easy-going gentleman and exceptional philanthropist, whose name opened doors”.

He said that Anumudu’s contributions to the development of the area would be sorely missed, especially at a time the community was hoping that he would write its name in the world map with his governorship ambition.

He said: “We lost a fine gentleman of impeccable character from my our community.

“His death came unexpected and left us all helpless.

“He built classroom blocks for the Obazu Community Grammar School, built churches and regularly provided Christmas gifts for our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will sorely miss him in the community.”

Nzeh said that having purchased the governorship form, “it would be humane to refund the fee of N25 million to Anumudu’s family now that he is no more to continue the race”.

Also, a media consultant from the community, Mr Victor Duruamaku, said that the community relished the prospect of having Anumudu in the governorship contest until his “unfortunate” demise.

Duruamaku commiserated with his immediate family on his death.

He called on politicians to emulate the humble and quiet disposition of the deceased and lead a life devoid of the love for materialism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a politician and businessman with a difference.

“His family should take solace in God, for He alone can explain all that has happened.

“If the Nigerian politicians can emulate him and not make politics a do-or-die affair, the country would be a better place,” Duruamaku said.

A former Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Fidelis Arisaukwu, expressed deep regret over Anumudu’s death.

Arisaukwu prayed God to grant his family, the community, state and nation the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Woman Leader of the community, Mrs Theodora Opara, said that the deceased would be mourned “for a long time”.

Opara prayed God to fill the vacuum created by his death in all ramifications.

NAN reports that the LP chieftain, who was in the forefront of Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential project, donated 27 vehicles to the LP’s Presidential Campaign Council in Imo, one for each of the 27 council areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15

INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Punish electoral offenders or kiss democracy goodbye — Utomi tells judiciary

Punish electoral offenders or kiss democracy goodbye — Utomi tells judiciary

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

NIS hands over 4 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers