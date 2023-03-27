Imo community mourns late Labour Party governorship aspirant Anumudu

Anumudu reportedly died of cardiac arrest in his Lagos residence on Friday, after his return from a political meeting in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that visited the town on Monday reports that natives were still in shock over the sudden death of their illustrious son.

The Obazu Village Head, Chief Roland Nzeh, said the people received the news of the politician’s death with great “shock and disbelief”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nzeh described the deceased as “a quiet, easy-going gentleman and exceptional philanthropist, whose name opened doors”.

He said that Anumudu’s contributions to the development of the area would be sorely missed, especially at a time the community was hoping that he would write its name in the world map with his governorship ambition.

He said: “We lost a fine gentleman of impeccable character from my our community.

“His death came unexpected and left us all helpless.

“He built classroom blocks for the Obazu Community Grammar School, built churches and regularly provided Christmas gifts for our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will sorely miss him in the community.”

Nzeh said that having purchased the governorship form, “it would be humane to refund the fee of N25 million to Anumudu’s family now that he is no more to continue the race”.

Also, a media consultant from the community, Mr Victor Duruamaku, said that the community relished the prospect of having Anumudu in the governorship contest until his “unfortunate” demise.

Duruamaku commiserated with his immediate family on his death.

He called on politicians to emulate the humble and quiet disposition of the deceased and lead a life devoid of the love for materialism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a politician and businessman with a difference.

“His family should take solace in God, for He alone can explain all that has happened.

“If the Nigerian politicians can emulate him and not make politics a do-or-die affair, the country would be a better place,” Duruamaku said.

A former Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Fidelis Arisaukwu, expressed deep regret over Anumudu’s death.

Arisaukwu prayed God to grant his family, the community, state and nation the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Woman Leader of the community, Mrs Theodora Opara, said that the deceased would be mourned “for a long time”.

Opara prayed God to fill the vacuum created by his death in all ramifications.