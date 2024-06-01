Immigration says efforts to reach owners of 107,646 produced passports futile

The Service Public Relations Service (SPRO) Kenneth Udo said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The CG however, appealed to applicants whose passports have been produced to go for pick-up at the various Passports Issuing Centres across the country.

Nandap lamented that efforts being made to reach out to the owners had proved abortive.

“Applicants are therefore strongly advised to always provide verifiable addresses and phone numbers when filling their online passport application forms for easy contact,“ she said.

The NIS CG directed that all Passport Offices in Lagos should operate on Saturdays between 9 am – 2 pm.

This, she said would enable officials to attend to applicants coming for the collection of their produced passports only.

“Therefore, those concerned are hereby informed to take advantage of this opportunity.

“For further enquiries, complaints or feedback, the Service can be reached through the following channels:

