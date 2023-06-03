Immediate past Ondo Speaker receives rousing welcome at country home

The residents of the community including local hunters came out en masse to welcome Oleyelogun, who represented Ifedore Constituency in the assembly for 12 years and served as the assembly’s speaker for six years.

In a special church thanksgiving service organised for the former speaker at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Isarun, the ministering cleric, Rev. Roy Fakorede, said that it was a good thing to appreciate God in all endeavours.

Fakorede, who read from the Books of First Thessalonians, Chapter 5, verse 16 to verse 24, and Psalm Chapter 103, verse 1 to verse 3, said that the tenure of Oleyelogun as speaker was remarkable.

He also congratulated the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Joseph Adebobola, saying that the immediate past speaker did not lose any of his aides and member of the assembly.

According to him, the former speaker is a good leader which others should emulate.

Responding, Oleyelogun thanked the cleric and the church for intensive their prayers and advice for him throughout his 12 years in the assembly.

He said that nobody had spent 12 years as a representative of the constituency in the state House of Assembly.

According to him, he came to the church immediately for thanksgiving when he won his election as a member of the Assembly in 2011 and returned to give appreciation in the church after his three terms in the assembly.

