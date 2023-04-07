Imam tasks Muslims to intensify prayers during last 10 days of Ramadan

Aliyu-Umar, who is the Chief Imam of Al-Furqan Mosque, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, gave the advice while delivering Juma’at sermon on Friday in Kano.

The imam said that seeking forgiveness from Allah, particularly during the last 10 days of Ramadan, could be particularly rewarding, and enjoined Muslims to imbibe the habit.

According to him, intensifying prayers in the last days of Ramadan will ensure Allah’s blessings of the “Night of Majesty” known as Laylatul Qadir.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined Muslim families to engage in fervent prayers and memorise the Holy Qur’an to experience the desired change in their lives and the society at large.