ADVERTISEMENT
Imam tasks Muslims to intensify prayers during last 10 days of Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

He enjoined Muslim families to engage in fervent prayers and memorise the Holy Qur'an to experience the desired change in their lives and the society at large.

An illustrative photo of Muslims praying during Ramadan.
An illustrative photo of Muslims praying during Ramadan.

Aliyu-Umar, who is the Chief Imam of Al-Furqan Mosque, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, gave the advice while delivering Juma’at sermon on Friday in Kano.

The imam said that seeking forgiveness from Allah, particularly during the last 10 days of Ramadan, could be particularly rewarding, and enjoined Muslims to imbibe the habit.

According to him, intensifying prayers in the last days of Ramadan will ensure Allah’s blessings of the “Night of Majesty” known as Laylatul Qadir.

He enjoined Muslim families to engage in fervent prayers and memorise the Holy Qur’an to experience the desired change in their lives and the society at large.

The cleric also reminded Muslims to be closer to Almighty Allah during and after the holy month of Ramadan and seek forgiveness of their sins.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

