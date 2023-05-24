The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja participated in a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and met with staff of the State House.

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over his government's last FEC. [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s engagement was part of a countdown on his eight years of administration, expressing appreciation for all the support and loyalty of the cabinet members and the staff.

In his remark at the valedictory session held at the State House Council Chamber, Buhari thanked all the ministers for their steadfastness in pursuing the goals of the administration.

The president however urged support for the incoming President, Senator Bola Tinubu, even from outside government.

Buhari appreciated the ministers for working closely together, despite many odds and challenges, and sustaining the synergy that translated into many achievements.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,’’ he added.

The president directed the ministers to tidy up their work and avoid last-minute rush that could compromise the good deeds they had done over the years.

“In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues.

”I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can,’’ he said.

The president attributed all the good work and goodwill received by the administration to God’s intervention, adding: “I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together.’’

“I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29, 2015, one of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he stated.

Buhari also met with members of Staff of the State House, lauding both the senior and junior workers for supporting his administration for eight years.

He noted that the administration had stretched to accommodate the views of workers and to meet some of their needs within available resources.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

