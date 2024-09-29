ADVERTISEMENT
I'm building psychiatric hospital in Wike's LG, 'they will need it soon' - Fubara

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara said his performance in one year outweighed what his opponents did in eight years.

Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Sim Fubara [Facebook]

The Governor disclosed this while giving an account of his stewardship in his first year in office in comparison to his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike's eight-year tenure.

Fubara spoke at the Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service organised as part of activities marking the 64th Independence Day Celebration of Nigeria at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion at Garrison Junction, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Wike, who hails from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor, has been at loggerheads with his successor over the political leadership of the oil-rich State with the former accusing the latter of turning his back against those who helped him attain power.

Speaking at a reception organised in his honour by the Ijaw Peoples Assembly in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the Minister boasted that he's still in charge of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers.

“Imagine in Rivers they are contemplating of APP. It is not about money. Money does not move. You can have all the money but if there is no capacity there is no capacity.

“All the things you see are people envious of our growth. We have defeated them severally and if the opportunity comes again, we will defeat them We have not started politics, when the time comes, we will play politics. Our job is politics. Tell them to keep their party ready. We will teach them what is called politics,” he said.

ALSO READ: Wike facilitated my appointment as petroleum minister - Lokpobiri

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to put fire in any state that decides to side with Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. [Facebook]
Responding on Sunday, Fubara said his performance in one year outweighed his opponents in eight years.

“They even say, they don’t know what we are doing. Let me remind them, that it is Fubara that signed the paper to borrow from Zenith Bank the N200 billion for the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road. So, it is my project. It is Fubara that awarded the Trans-Kalabari Road which they couldn’t do. They did only a bridge from Krakrama, but I am the one doing it: the complete span and it is ₦225 billion. I didn’t borrow.

“It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon. So, tell them that what I did in one year is what they did in 8 years. It is only an empty container that makes noise. If God has given you the opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear.

“Very soon, you will see what we are doing. It is not about doing roads to your business interest. I don’t have any business interests. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the people of Rivers State. We will not take any decision that we cannot defend. We won’t be part of anything that will bring any form of disgrace to our dear State. This State is important to us. It is the only thing that we have.

“It is the beautiful pride. That is why they are struggling, coupled with the improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) we have done. That is why they are struggling, we know. But, do it with modesty, you don’t need to destroy the house,” the Governor stated.

