Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

The communities of Gbam Bonue, Kereken Boue, and Nyorkwiri Boue, among others, have been in a total blackout since 2016, this severely impacting local economic and social activities.

Hundreds of residents from these agrarian communities trooped out en mass, with many describing the restoration as a miracle.

The Paramount Ruler of the Gbam Boue community, Neeka Daasang, expressed disbelief at the return of power after years of darkness, noting that the development would enhance growth and revive local trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have endured prolonged darkness that has drastically hindered development, business, and security.

“The restoration of power to the community will usher in development and rejuvenate commerce in the area.

“We are delighted with this historic achievement that has given us something to hope for again,” he stated.

Daasang praised the Khana Caretaker Committee Chairman for the swift action taken after just three months in office.

Victor Oko-Jumbo, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, lauded Yobana for his dedication to improving the living conditions of the Khana people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oko-Jumbo commended Yobana for clearing the backlog of electricity bills owed to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED). He described the chairman as an exemplary leader who had set a high standard for others to emulate.

“This demonstrates the Khana chairman’s focus on governance and the needs of the Khana people,” he said.

Oko-Jumbo affirmed that local government council elections would be held on October 5 despite calls for postponement.

Dr Malvin Yobana, the Khana Local Government Care Taker chairman, explained that after being appointed, his administration initiated the Rural Electrification Rehabilitation Project to end the years his people spent in darkness.

He wondered why residents had been allowed to live in darkness for so long under successive administrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After assuming office, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara urged us to address the needs and aspirations of our people.

“Later, we brainstormed on how to use our lean resources at our disposal to alleviate the sufferings of people of the area.

“This led to the decision to embark on the rural electrification rehabilitation project to restore electricity to long-neglected areas,” he said.