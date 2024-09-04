ADVERTISEMENT
Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Minna.

Abiodun said that “on Tuesday at about 1400hrs, a distress call was received that suspected illegal miners, miscreants and thugs engaged in a fight and were attacking houses in the estate.”

He said that a police patrol team, led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Maitumbi Division, was quickly dispatched to the scene and the miscreants were dispersed. He said that one person, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, was killed by the hoodlums, and was taken to the General Hospital morgue.

The PPRO said that normalcy had since been restored to the area with the patrol team positioned to forestall further recurrence. He said that an investigation had commenced to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the suspects invaded the estate in large numbers, vandalising vehicles, houses and people’s property, at a time many residents were away to work.

NAN also recalls that the State Government recently banned the activities of illegal miners in the state, owing to the spike in insecurity and environmental challenges.

