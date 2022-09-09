RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I’ll personally monitor your performances, Sanwo-Olu tells 11 Perm Secs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says he will personally and strictly monitor the performances of 11 new Permanent Secretaries (PS), toward delivery their services as required.

From Left, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State giving Certificate to one of the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Mr Michael Sogunle, during the swearing-in of the newly appointed Permanent Secretary (PS) in Lagos on Friday (09/09/22)
From Left, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State giving Certificate to one of the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Mr Michael Sogunle, during the swearing-in of the newly appointed Permanent Secretary (PS) in Lagos on Friday (09/09/22)

Recommended articles

He said that it was important that they provided the required and expected service for their various ministries and agencies.

According to him, the present administration is committed to the delivery of dividends of democracy, hence, the new appointees must deliver on the mandates of their duties.

”Our administration’s course of delivering dividends of democracy is unshaken, and I want to believe that this class of 11 permanent secretaries will ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the residents.

”We should ensure we deliver the very best for the greater number of people.

”This administration is committed to excellence and we believe we have appointed the best. I will personally monitor your performances individually. If you need assistance, you have access to me,” he said.

The new permanent secretaries and their portfolios include: Mr Olusegun Osinaike (Tutor-General (TG)/Permanent Secretary (PS) District IV); Dr Olufunke Oyetola (TG/PS District III), Mopileola Oyegbola (Public Service Office), and Arinola Dawodu (Central Internal Audit).

Others are Mr Gbolahan Toriola (Ministry of Transport); Ajibola Abidakun (Teaching Service Commission); Mr Olasupo Aina (Ministry of Home Affairs), and Olufolake Kasunmu (Ministry of Science and Technology)

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (M); His Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat (5th L); Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola (3rd R); Lagos State Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba (4th R); Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde (L) and the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries (PS) in Lagos on Friday (09/09/22)
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (M); His Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat (5th L); Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola (3rd R); Lagos State Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba (4th R); Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde (L) and the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries (PS) in Lagos on Friday (09/09/22) Pulse Nigeria

Also, Mr Michael Sogunle (Ministry of Information and Strategy); Mr Olumide Sotire (Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure), and Mr Amodu Obajomo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget).

In his opening remarks, the Head of Service (HOS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola urged the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to do more, as ‘to whom much is given, much more is expected.

”I am fully assured that your individual abilities will add significant value to policy development and implementation in the state’s public service,” Muri-Okunola said.

Giving the Vote of Assurance on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Mr Olusegun Osinaike expressed gratitude for the privilege to serve the state.

Osinaike said that the new permanent secretaries would ensure that they raised the bar of the excellence that Lagos State was known for.

”We are more than ready that the THEMES Agenda for a Greater Lagos is well oiled,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

NDLEA intercepts 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

Ogun Assembly Speaker resumes duty after encounter with EFCC

Ogun Assembly Speaker resumes duty after encounter with EFCC

Bandits killed only 1 person, injured 2 during attack in Kogi - Police

Bandits killed only 1 person, injured 2 during attack in Kogi - Police

Tributes, criticism trail death of Queen Elizabeth from Nigeria's South East

Tributes, criticism trail death of Queen Elizabeth from Nigeria's South East

Police arrest 331 suspected criminals in Kano — CP

Police arrest 331 suspected criminals in Kano — CP

I’ll personally monitor your performances, Sanwo-Olu tells 11 Perm Secs

I’ll personally monitor your performances, Sanwo-Olu tells 11 Perm Secs

Amotekun arrests 243 suspects in 2 years in Ekiti

Amotekun arrests 243 suspects in 2 years in Ekiti

Out-of-school girls: UNICEF, FG develop guidelines for re-entry policy

Out-of-school girls: UNICEF, FG develop guidelines for re-entry policy

NNPP drags INEC to court, seeks disqualification of APC candidates in Kaduna

NNPP drags INEC to court, seeks disqualification of APC candidates in Kaduna

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Electricity Power grid

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

The American University of Nigeria (GuarianNG)

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official