I’ll personally monitor your performances, Sanwo-Olu tells 11 Perm Secs

He said that it was important that they provided the required and expected service for their various ministries and agencies.

According to him, the present administration is committed to the delivery of dividends of democracy, hence, the new appointees must deliver on the mandates of their duties.

”Our administration’s course of delivering dividends of democracy is unshaken, and I want to believe that this class of 11 permanent secretaries will ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the residents.

”We should ensure we deliver the very best for the greater number of people.

”This administration is committed to excellence and we believe we have appointed the best. I will personally monitor your performances individually. If you need assistance, you have access to me,” he said.

The new permanent secretaries and their portfolios include: Mr Olusegun Osinaike (Tutor-General (TG)/Permanent Secretary (PS) District IV); Dr Olufunke Oyetola (TG/PS District III), Mopileola Oyegbola (Public Service Office), and Arinola Dawodu (Central Internal Audit).

Others are Mr Gbolahan Toriola (Ministry of Transport); Ajibola Abidakun (Teaching Service Commission); Mr Olasupo Aina (Ministry of Home Affairs), and Olufolake Kasunmu (Ministry of Science and Technology)

Also, Mr Michael Sogunle (Ministry of Information and Strategy); Mr Olumide Sotire (Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure), and Mr Amodu Obajomo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget).

In his opening remarks, the Head of Service (HOS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola urged the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to do more, as ‘to whom much is given, much more is expected.

”I am fully assured that your individual abilities will add significant value to policy development and implementation in the state’s public service,” Muri-Okunola said.

Giving the Vote of Assurance on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Mr Olusegun Osinaike expressed gratitude for the privilege to serve the state.

Osinaike said that the new permanent secretaries would ensure that they raised the bar of the excellence that Lagos State was known for.