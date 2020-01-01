Ikpeazu said this on Tuesday during a town hall meeting organised by the state government in Akwete, the headquarters of Ukwa East Local Government Area.

The governor said that the project would commence across the rural communities in the state before the next rainy season.

“These roads are instrumental to the survival of the economy of rural communities and will enable the people to enjoy the dividend of democracy,’’ he said.

Ikpeazu said that he was delighted over the resolution of the discrepancies surrounding the construction of Obohia-Ohanku Road in the area.

He also expressed happiness over the release of a list of failed Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects in Abia.

He said that government would use the list to ensure that most of the projects got fixed.

Ikpeazu expressed dismay over the boundary dispute between Akirika-Obu community in the area and its neighbouring community in Akwa Ibom.

“I appeal to legislators representing the community in the National Assembly to assist the state government to resolve the dispute between the states at the National Boundaries Commission,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Stella Igbokwe, the Transition Committee Chairman of the council, called for government’s urgent intervention in the dispute between the two neighbouring communities. Igbokwe said that the dispute had become an impediment to the actualisation of the state government’s rural electrification programme in the community.

She said that roads play a vital role in rural development and appealed to the state government to take urgent steps to fix the Obohia-Ohanku Road to improve the economy of the area.