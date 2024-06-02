ADVERTISEMENT
Ikorodu residents want Sanwo-Olu to build 4th Mainland Bridge before leaving office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ikorodu stakeholders want Lagos govt to build 4th mainland bridge [Twitter:MrJAGS]
The stakeholders, who disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ikorodu, Lagos State, said Ikorodu had an infrastructural deficit.

“Ikorodu is lagging in terms of infrastructural development, we are not where we are supposed to be in terms of infrastructural development,” they said.

Prince Lanre Balogun, former Lagos State Commissioner for Rural Development, said that Governor Sanwo-Olu, as a competent administrator, would deliver on his campaign promises to Ikorodu division as he did during his first term.

“If you look at the budget of Lagos state in terms of infrastructure, you can now apportion them into divisions.

“How much do they give Ikeja, Epe, Lagos Island and so on, and check how much of the budget is allocated to Ikorodu in terms of infrastructure.

“That is when you will know that we have a lot of infrastructural deficit.

“The 4th mainland bridge which he promised that he would deliver, as we speak, they have finished the paperwork/master plan and secured partners,” Balogun said.

“The Isawo road is under construction but has not been completed, Igbogbo Bayeku, Offin-Oreta road, all need attention.

“We urge the governor to call on the contractors to go back to the site.

“Infrastructural development is for those living, anything given now is for those alive, I urge people in authority to take note and intervene immediately,” he said.

Also, Chief Kayode Olomo, Baale of the Ojogbe area of Ikorodu, said that Sanwo-Olu started well with Ikorodu but he needed to do more.

“For example, he gave us two commissioners during his first term. But we want him to replace the commissioner he removed with an indigene.

“Gberigbe axis also needs the intervention of government,” he said.

On her part, Princes Adebukola Osho, the Iyaloja of Ikorodu central, said Gov. Sanwo-Olu has done well in his first term, adding that she believed he would do better this second term.

She urged residents and political leaders to mediate and probably lobby on areas that needed attention.

She added that this was necessary because the areas needing the attention of the government must be identified to attract intervention.

“This is the first time we are having a parallel government in both the Local government, State and Federal.

“Let us keep lobbying; we will enjoy more dividends of democracy in Sanwo-Olu’s government,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

