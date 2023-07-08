ADVERTISEMENT
Ikeja Chamber of Commerce promises to reduce poverty among youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olutoke noted that this programme will be run by the church arm of the Poverty Fighters Squad — the Givers Embassy Worldwide.

Dr Edward Olutoke, the President of Ikeja Chamber of Commerce.
Dr Edward Olutoke, the President of Ikeja Chamber of Commerce. [Independent]

Olutoke made the promise in a statement after a dinner with some youths in Lagos.

He said “the programme will recruit unemployed graduates on the platform of Employment Academy.

“Job seekers will be placed on monthly stipend of N30,000”.

Olutoke said that the “chamber specialises in putting up programmes to complement government’s efforts in fighting poverty and that is why it is called the Poverty Fighters’ Squad”.

He explained further that some identified unemployed graduates would regularly undergo trainings on how to get jobs of their dreams.

Those who will like to set up their own businesses will also be given trainings on entrepreneurial skills.

“The graduates will be in sets and each set lasts for six months within which each participant will be expected to have got a job or started a business,” he explained.

Olutoke noted that this programme will be run by the church arm of the Poverty Fighters Squad — the Givers Embassy Worldwide.

“Apart from engaging fresh graduates and paying them the stipend, the church will also inaugurate the Ikeja chapter of Blessed Fruit Foundation, a non-governmental organisation for widows and orphans to take care of widows and orphans in the society.”

According to him, the church exists solely to show forth God’s praise and empower the people at the lower rung of the ladder of life to get to the level they desire in life even when no tithe or offering is collected in the church.

He also explained that the Blessed Fruit Foundation was founded by Prof. Sola Fosudo, a scholar, renowned film actor and director.

Speaking at the dinner, the President-General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, commended Olutoke and the chamber for fighting poverty in the country and hosting the entire supporters club members in appreciation of their selfless service to humanity.

A 75-year old grandfather who participated in the dancing competition but could not finish because of his age, was rewarded with N500,000 as part of the highlights of the event.

Olutoke, therefore, invited the public to the inauguration of Givers Embassy Church on July 30 at the NUT Pavilion, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos, by 9 a.m.

News Agency Of Nigeria

