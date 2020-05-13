The demise of Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora, the Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike and Okpala Iguedo, has been announced on May 8, 2020.

The monarch's family and his Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Council of Anambra State said he died on April 28, after a brief illness.

The formal announcement of his death on May 8 was presided over by the regent of Ogbunike and Aka Eze (Traditional Prime Minister), Chief Anene Osadebe (GON), and was attended by the late monarch's cabinet members and other relevant stakeholders at the Round Palace.

Chief Osadebe announced that details of the monarch's last Ofala festival will be communicated in due time.

"We are working together with the Umenyiora family to ensure everything goes well.

"Already, we've communicated the Anambra State Government and other relevant authorities. But very soon, details will be made public," he said.

Igwe Umenyiora was crowned in December 1976, according to Chief Osadebe, and played a vital role in the development of the community in his 44 years on the throne.

Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora was 79 years old [Facebook/Femi Adesina]

The chief said the late monarch single-handedly built the Ogbunike Town Hall, Oyeolisa Market and Ogbunike Boys Secondary School (now Cave City Secondary School) in the community.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 13, President Muhammadu Buhari described the deceased monarch as a symbol of humanitarianism, progressiveness and visionary leadership.

He said the monarch demonstrated his deep affection and love for the betterment of his subjects, and worked tirelessly to improve the well-being of his people through education, commerce, economic empowerment and development.

"As the community prepares for the last Ofala of the highly revered ruler who proudly showcased the rich Igbo culture, President Buhari prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of Okpala Iguedo, as well as the selection of a worthy successor, who will build on the achievements of the first Igwe of Ogbunike," the presidency's statement read.

The deceased is survived by his wife, Lolo Ijeoma Umenyiora, and his children, including Ogo Umenyiora, Okwudili Umenyiora of Dilly Motor, Osi Umenyiora, a former American Football defensive end who played in the National Football League, and others.