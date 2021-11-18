The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has disowned an internal memo directing female officers with civilian husbands in the Enugu State Police Command to vacate their barracks accommodation by the end of January 2022.
IGP stops eviction of female police officers living in barracks with civilian husbands
Baba wants female police officers in Enugu State to ignore the eviction order.
The memo, leaked and shared widely online this week, warned affected female officers they would be forcefully evicted, and hit with severe disciplinary action if they didn't move out as instructed.
Baba said in a statement on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 that the directive should should ignored, condemning it as unlawful and discriminatory.
He said the directive violates the constitution, and is not in line with the Force Gender Policy which mainstreams equality.
The Police boss ordered that the document be investigated, promising that those responsible will suffer 'stern disciplinary action'.
The controversial memo also instructed male officers to eject their children above the age of 18 from the barracks.
Officers who sublet their barracks accommodation to civilians were also directed to remove them.
"This is to forestall further security compromise in both police stations and barracks within the command," the memo read.
Attacks on police formations, especially in the south east region, have spiked over the past year, claiming the lives of dozens of police officers and destruction of property.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng