IGP stops eviction of female police officers living in barracks with civilian husbands

The memo, leaked and shared widely online this week, warned affected female officers they would be forcefully evicted, and hit with severe disciplinary action if they didn't move out as instructed.

Baba said in a statement on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 that the directive should should ignored, condemning it as unlawful and discriminatory.

He said the directive violates the constitution, and is not in line with the Force Gender Policy which mainstreams equality.

The Police boss ordered that the document be investigated, promising that those responsible will suffer 'stern disciplinary action'.

The controversial memo also instructed male officers to eject their children above the age of 18 from the barracks.

Officers who sublet their barracks accommodation to civilians were also directed to remove them.

"This is to forestall further security compromise in both police stations and barracks within the command," the memo read.