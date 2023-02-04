ADVERTISEMENT
IGP orders full clampdown on hawkers of new naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered full enforcement of the CBN Act, 2007 that criminalises the hawking and selling of naira notes.

IGP, Usman Baba Alkali.
He ordered the arrest and prosecution of all individuals engaged in the sale or abuse of the Naira notes issued by the CBN.

Baba said the order was in line with the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the CBN Act, 2007 that criminalises amongst others, the hawking, selling, or otherwise trading on the naira notes.

He directed all supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Commands and Formations to carry out the full enforcement.

The I-G also ordered the placement of officers and men of the Force Criminal Investigations Department and the Force Intelligence Bureau on high alert.

He directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau to effect the order.

According to him, the order is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy and drive to uphold the provisions of the CBN Act, 2007 and dignify Nigeria’s currency.

He reiterated the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to enforce all laws and regulations without prejudice to the enabling Acts of other security agencies.

Baba called on the public to cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force in the enforcement of the CBN Act against violators.

