According to a report by Guardian, this was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Moshood disclosed that the IGP has issued the directives to the Assistant Inspector-Generals (AIG) and Commissioners of Police (CP) to make the roads stress-free especially during the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"The IGP has re-emphasised same directives to all Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

"Also included are police special forces and specialised units, including Special Tactical Squad, Special Protection Unit, Border Patrol and Explosive Ordinance Department, among others," the statement read.

Despite the removal order, the IGP also urged AIGs and CPs to step up their efforts to prevent crimes throughout the country and ensure the safety of lives and properties of all Nigerians.

The IGP had issued a similar directive in September 2017, banning illegal obstructions on highways and roads created by unlawful revenue or tax collectors, road transport unions, labour and trade-related unions.

Like previous ban orders, it was never faithfully implemented.