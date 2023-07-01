ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbetokun pledged to work closely with experienced trainers, experts and community stakeholders to develop the comprehensive training programme.

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Recommended articles

This is to enhance professionalism, effectiveness and public trust in law enforcement personnel in the country.

The I-G said in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja, that the focus would also be on physical and technical fitness of personnel.

Egbetokun said that the review of the curriculum was to ensure that law enforcement imbued the required physical strength, technical proficiency, mental alertness, high standard of ethical conduct, empathy and effective communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it will also ensure attitudinal and behavioral changes in policing as to foster positive and community-oriented mindset among police personnel.

He said this would be achieved by instilling integrity, effective communication, respectful and compassionate interactions with the public.

The I-G added that it would also include interpersonal skills, conflict resolution techniques, cultural sensitivity and de-escalation of crisis strategies.

“The target is to enhance trust and cooperation between law enforcement and communities.

“The training programme will include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations, allowing officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun pledged to work closely with experienced trainers, experts and community stakeholders to develop the comprehensive training programme.

He said police officers should at all times build trust, understand diverse perspectives and proactively address issues that affect public safety and well-being.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

Stop misleading Nigerians on university curriculum, NUC fires back at ASUU

Stop misleading Nigerians on university curriculum, NUC fires back at ASUU

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine, advises airline operators

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine, advises airline operators

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President