IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

This is to enhance professionalism, effectiveness and public trust in law enforcement personnel in the country.

The I-G said in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja, that the focus would also be on physical and technical fitness of personnel.

Egbetokun said that the review of the curriculum was to ensure that law enforcement imbued the required physical strength, technical proficiency, mental alertness, high standard of ethical conduct, empathy and effective communication.

According to him, it will also ensure attitudinal and behavioral changes in policing as to foster positive and community-oriented mindset among police personnel.

He said this would be achieved by instilling integrity, effective communication, respectful and compassionate interactions with the public.

The I-G added that it would also include interpersonal skills, conflict resolution techniques, cultural sensitivity and de-escalation of crisis strategies.

“The target is to enhance trust and cooperation between law enforcement and communities.

“The training programme will include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations, allowing officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations.”

Egbetokun pledged to work closely with experienced trainers, experts and community stakeholders to develop the comprehensive training programme.