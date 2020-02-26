Following the alleged murder of Tiamiyu Kazeem, the vice captain of Remo Stars by a police officer, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the disbandment of satellite offices of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country.

This was announced on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, by Peter Ogunyonwo, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department.

Ogunyonwo announced the disbandment during his courtesy visit to the late Tiamiyu’s family in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

He said, “It is those (SARS) satellite offices that IG has ordered that should be disbanded immediately.”

“For example, there’s one in Ikorodu. From what we heard, there’s another one in Ijebu-Ode; there’s another one in Obada Oko from where officers came to cause this mayhem. So, all have been disbanded with immediate effect and the CPs have been ordered to take over such offices.”

Tiamiyu Kazeem, the Vice Captain of Remo Stars was allegedly killed by a SARS officer in Ogun state. (Remo Stars)

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Pulse reported that Tiamiyu died after he was allegedly pushed out of a vehicle by a police officer.

According to Remo Stars, the deceased was driving in Sagamu with a teammate Sanni Abubakar when they were stopped by SARS officers who accused them of being internet criminals.

Both players were made to follow the police officers with the understanding they were on their way to the police station.

They, however, noticed that the policemen were taking them elsewhere and protested. It was during the protest that the policemen allegedly pushed him out of the moving vehicle. Tiamiyu was knocked down by another moving vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital he was rushed to.

However, while reacting to the incident, the spokesperson to Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi denied the claim that the police officers were responsible for the footballer’s death.

Oyeyemi in a statement said, Tiamiyu was arrested for wearing military military apparels. He added that he was knocked down by a moving vehicle when he jumped down from the vehicle to escape.