ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the IGP to ensure the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the Nigeria Police.

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo. [NPF]
IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo. [NPF]

Recommended articles

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the disbandment was in line with the IGP’s move to address unprofessional conduct of some officers attached to the Police Command in Edo.

Adejobi said the idea was to regularise and standardise police operations in the axis and restore public trust in the Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the operatives involved were currently facing disciplinary and administrative procedures.

“This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the IGP to ensure the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the Nigeria Police.

He urged residents of the state to always cooperate with Police personnel to discharge their statutory duties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara ministries from 28 to 16

Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

Enugu govt confirms arrest of sit-at-home enforcers, asks schools to open

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

Police in Ekiti, Osun to deal with those marking Cultists Day

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance Thomas elected OAISA President

Nigeria’s Commissioner for Insurance Thomas elected OAISA President

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies