IGP deploys personnel, assets on Kaduna-Abuja road

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Baba said that the deployment followed the disruption of other means of transportation in the state, occasioned by the strike embarked upon by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to him, the directive is a proactive measure to protect communities and travellers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The acting IGP said that the idea was to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralise possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

He also directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zonal and state commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna-Abuja Highway to rise up to the task.

"The AIGs and CPs are to ensure that no new threat to lives and property thrive within your Area of Responsibility as a result of the industrial action," he said.

Baba said that the AIGs in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau had been directed to immediately, deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad.

He said that the deployment was to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway.

The police boss pledged the commitment of the force to continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety.

He urged citizens, particularly, communities, transporters and commuters on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.