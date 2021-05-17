RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP deploys personnel, assets on Kaduna-Abuja road

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deployment follows the disruption of other means of transportation in the state.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba. Pulse Nigeria

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operatives and crime prevention assets to ensure public safety on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Recommended articles

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Baba said that the deployment followed the disruption of other means of transportation in the state, occasioned by the strike embarked upon by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to him, the directive is a proactive measure to protect communities and travellers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The acting IGP said that the idea was to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralise possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

He also directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zonal and state commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna-Abuja Highway to rise up to the task.

"The AIGs and CPs are to ensure that no new threat to lives and property thrive within your Area of Responsibility as a result of the industrial action," he said.

Baba said that the AIGs in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau had been directed to immediately, deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad.

He said that the deployment was to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway.

The police boss pledged the commitment of the force to continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety.

He urged citizens, particularly, communities, transporters and commuters on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.

He said that citizens were also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the Police.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How to handle anxiety

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead