IGP deploys 13 top officers to Kaduna 48hrs to election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kaduna says three Commissioners of Police, four deputies and six assistants have been deployed to oversee the conduct of 2023 general elections in the state.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
According to him, senior officers in the command are strategizing to provide effective security overage throughout the exercise in the state.

Jalige further said that the team headed by CP Babaji Sunday had already been deployed to various Senatorial zones .

CP Sunday Babaji, Kaduna Command, CP Shehu Gwarzo, Northern Senatorial zone, Zaria and CP Paul Omata, Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone Kafanchan.

“Others to serve in the team are DCP Patrick Daoor, Southern kaduna senatorial zone, DCP Magaji Samaila in charge of Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kudan and Makarfi.

DCP Abdulazeez Sani is to take charge of Kubau, Ikara, Soba and Lere Local Government Areas.

“ACP Princewill Ijeoma, ACP Mohammed Shamsuddeen and Garba Sule Yaro are part of the team,” Jalige said.

Jalige, however, said that the team leaders, CP Babaji Sunday had assured the people of Kaduna State of absolute neutrality in ensuring that nobody disenfranchise.

He urged the citizen cooperate with police to ensure hitch- free elections and contact security on emergency Phone numbers ; 08075391105 and 07039675856.

News Agency Of Nigeria

