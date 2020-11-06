Abubakar said this on Thursday in Owerri during his visit to Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

The visit was aimed at ascertaining the level of damages done to both public and private facilities during the peaceful EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the society.

He advised Nigerians not to allow the country to pass through the experience it had during the protest in future.

Abubakar commended the Police officers across the country for being professional during the protest.

“I can tell you that our men acted professionally during the protest, they have their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity.

“I came specifically to visit vandalised property and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo.’’

Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar visits Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Abubakar said he would also address key stakeholders and police officers to encourage and boost their morale which he said were low due to the protest.

He said he would strengthen community policing and to partner with relevant stakeholders in achieving the aim.

Uzodinma, in his remarks, said that the Police officers paid huge sacrifice for the nation during the protest.

He said the society needed to embrace the Police strongly, while also assuring that Imo government would support security agencies in the state.

The governor expressed worry that social media was being used to cause trouble in the country.

“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria.

“Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo, because the real protesters went off the street after my address and assurances to them,’’ Uzodinma said.